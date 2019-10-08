2 men seriously injured in Uxbridge house explosion

Two men were seriously injured after an explosion inside a house in the Uxbridge area.

Emergency crews responded to a call in the Concession 3 and Zephyr Roads area around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The injured men were airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre with severe burns and are in critical condition.

Durham police duty inspector Mitch Martin tells 680 NEWS it appears to be a furnace installation gone wrong.

“Our investigation at this point in time has shown that a furnace was being installed in this house and today they were completing the installation with the gas portion of it and it appears there was an explosion during that installation period,” he said.

The Ministry of Labour has been called to investigate