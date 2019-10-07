Loading articles...

York police arrest 3, dismantle major cannabis grow-op linked to organized crime

York police say they’ve made three arrests related to what they describe as a major marijuana grow-op with links to organized crime.

They began investigating the facility in King Township back in July.

They say Health Canada had granted a licence allowing for 475 outdoor plants and 124 indoor plants on the premises.

Instead, officers allegedly found well over 2,000 plants on the site, around 10 pounds of dried, ready-for-packaging, marijuana and they seized more than $4.7 million worth of marijuana.

Rongchi Tan, 56, of Oshawa, Rui Min Zhen, 31, of King Township, and Chang Jie Yu, of Markham, are facing several charges including producing cannabis and possession for the purpose of distribution.

Police offered no details on the alleged links to organized crime, but say the investigation is ongoing.

 

