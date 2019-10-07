Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
York police arrest 3, dismantle major cannabis grow-op linked to organized crime
by The Canadian Press
Posted Oct 7, 2019 11:53 am EDT
A York Regional Police badge is shown in a 2014 file photo. CITYNEWS
York police say they’ve made three arrests related to what they describe as a major marijuana grow-op with links to organized crime.
They began investigating the facility in King Township back in July.
They say Health Canada had granted a licence allowing for 475 outdoor plants and 124 indoor plants on the premises.
Instead, officers allegedly found well over 2,000 plants on the site, around 10 pounds of dried, ready-for-packaging, marijuana and they seized more than $4.7 million worth of marijuana.
Rongchi Tan, 56, of Oshawa, Rui Min Zhen, 31, of King Township, and Chang Jie Yu, of Markham, are facing several charges including producing cannabis and possession for the purpose of distribution.
Police offered no details on the alleged links to organized crime, but say the investigation is ongoing.
