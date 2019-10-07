Witness: 'El Chapo' gave $1M to Honduran president's brother

NEW YORK — A Honduran former mayor and drug trafficker has testified that Mexican kingpin Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán gave $1 million to the brother of Honduras’ president in 2013 for the politician’s presidential campaign.

Amilcar Alexander Ardón’s testimony came Monday in the Manhattan drug trial of Tony Hernández, brother of President Juan Orlando Hernández.

He alleged that $1 million in bundles of $50,000 and $100,000 was put on the table in a meeting in the municipality of El Paraiso, where he was mayor, and delivered there to Tony Hernández.

Prosecutors said last week at the start of the trial that jurors would hear testimony about the purported bribe from Guzmán.

President Hernández has vehemently denied wrongdoing and has not been charged. Tony Hernández’s defence argues there is no evidence proving the charges.

The Associated Press