Wild pigs looking for food tear up park, lawns in California
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 7, 2019 6:02 pm EDT
LAFAYETTE, Calif. — More than two dozen wild pigs have been ripping up a park, soccer fields, lawns and landscaping as they look for food in a San Francisco Bay Area community.
Jonathan Katayanagi, Lafayette’s director of parks, tells the East Bay Times that feral hogs have been spotted in the city for at least a decade but seem especially prevalent this fall.
Officials say maintenance staff is working with the California Department of Fish & Wildlife to find the best way to protect the fields during the height of soccer season.
The city will install a temporary fence to deter the wild pigs so soccer players can use the fields.
Neighbouring communities say they’re also seeing more feral pigs.
___
Information from: East Bay Times, http://www.eastbaytimes.com
The Associated Press
