Virginia woman admits to fatally stabbing college roommate

RADFORD, Va. — A former Virginia college student has admitted to fatally stabbing her roommate.

News outlets report 21-year-old Luisa Ines Tudela Harris Cutting pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Monday in the death of 20-year-old Alexa Cannon.

Judge Joey Showalter sentenced Cutting to 20 years in prison and 10 years of probation. Cutting also has to enrol in mental health counselling.

Both women were students at Radford University at the time of the January slaying.

Arrest warrants say Radford police found Cutting covered in blood in the pair’s off-campus apartment. Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Rehak says Cutting told police she was on an array of drugs the night she killed Cannon including, cocaine, mushrooms, Xanax and Adderall.

Police said the two had a friendship that predated them living together. Rehak says authorities never established a motive.

The Associated Press

