Victims of canal car crash identified as search continues

Emergency personnel, including divers, work on the Chesapeake & Delaware Canal where a vehicle plunged into the water from South Canal Road, west of St. Georges, Del., Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. (William Bretzger/The News Journal via AP)

ST. GEORGES, Del. — Delaware authorities continue to search for the body of a 6-year-old boy whose two brothers and cousin were found dead after their car plunged into a canal.

Eric Lindsey said his 12-year-old son Eric Jr. died in Sunday’s accident, along with cousins 18-year-old Willis Lindsey Jr. and 16-year-old Kyree Lindsey.

Authorities searched Monday for the body of a third brother, 6-year-old Ethan Lindsey.

Police say Willis Lindsey Jr., who was driving the car, pulled a 16-year-old female friend to safety before dying in a bid to rescue the three other boys.

Eric Lindsey said Willis Lindsey was following other family members who were driving a separate car on their way to a football game in Easton, Maryland, when they took a wrong turn and wound up on the canal road.

Randall Chase, The Associated Press


