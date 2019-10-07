Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Victims of canal car crash identified as search continues
by Randall Chase, The Associated Press
Posted Oct 7, 2019 4:53 pm EDT
Emergency personnel, including divers, work on the Chesapeake & Delaware Canal where a vehicle plunged into the water from South Canal Road, west of St. Georges, Del., Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. (William Bretzger/The News Journal via AP)
ST. GEORGES, Del. — Delaware authorities continue to search for the body of a 6-year-old boy whose two brothers and cousin were found dead after their car plunged into a canal.
Eric Lindsey said his 12-year-old son Eric Jr. died in Sunday’s accident, along with cousins 18-year-old Willis Lindsey Jr. and 16-year-old Kyree Lindsey.
Authorities searched Monday for the body of a third brother, 6-year-old Ethan Lindsey.
Police say Willis Lindsey Jr., who was driving the car, pulled a 16-year-old female friend to safety before dying in a bid to rescue the three other boys.
Eric Lindsey said Willis Lindsey was following other family members who were driving a separate car on their way to a football game in Easton, Maryland, when they took a wrong turn and wound up on the canal road.