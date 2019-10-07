Loading articles...

Venezuelan ambassador to Japan says bank account is frozen

TOKYO — The Venezuelan ambassador to Japan says his bank account has become inaccessible in Japan in what he said was apparently a consequence of President Donald Trump’s decision to freeze Venezuelan assets in the United States.

Ambassador Seiko Ishikawa told The Associated Press that the accounts of two other Venezuelan diplomats in Japan and that of his wife, a Japanese citizen, were also frozen.

He said the frozen accounts were all personal, and the embassy’s account was still working.

The Trump administration has sought to isolate Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro by prohibiting high-ranking loyalists from entering the U.S. and by freezing U.S. assets of many included in the no-entry list.

Officials at the Foreign Ministry and the bank, a branch of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, did not have any immediate comment.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 27 minutes ago
Reminder that the WB Gardiner ramp to Sherbourne/Jarvis is now closed long term. Use SB DVP ramp to Richmond or WB…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 17 minutes ago
We are in for a lovely week for the most part for #Toronto GTA as we head toward the Thanksgiving long weekend. Tun…
Latest Weather
Read more