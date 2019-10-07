Undercover police officer says Sharif detailed Edmonton attack

EDMONTON — An undercover officer says a man accused of stabbing a constable and striking four pedestrians with a cube van in 2017 detailed the attack while in a holding cell the next morning.

The officer, who cannot be named due to a publication ban, testified at the jury trial for Abdulahi Hasan Sharif.

Sharif, who is 32, has pleaded not guilty to 11 charges, including five counts of attempted murder.

The undercover officer told court that Sharif told him he “did something really bad” and that the previous night was “like a dream.”

He says Sharif went on to detail the attack on Const. Mike Chernyk and how, as he fled from police, hit three to five pedestrians.

Sharif, who is not represented by a lawyer, declined to ask any questions of the undercover officer.

The trial is expected to last until early November.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2019.

