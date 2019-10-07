Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
UN: More needed from UK, US and others on Hammarskjold crash
The head of the latest investigation into the mysterious 1961 plane crash that killed U.N. Secretary-General Dag Hammarskjold says an external attack may have downed the aircraft and is urging the U.S., Britain, South Africa and Russia to provide more information.
Former Tanzanian chief justice Mohamed Chande Othman said in a 95-page report released Monday that based on all information now available “it appears plausible that an external attack or threat may have been a cause of the crash.” But he said sabotage may also have been the cause, or perhaps pilot error.
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a letter transmitting the report that while Othman has made progress “the work will need to continue with renewed urgency, with a view to establishing the truth of the tragic event.”
The Associated Press
