Trial for US Rep. Duncan Hunter is delayed to Jan. 22

SAN DIEGO — The trial date for Congressman Duncan Hunter on corruption charges has been delayed eight days to Jan. 22, closer to California’s March 3 primary to decide if the Republican lawmaker will advance in his bid for a seventh term.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports that U.S. District Judge Thomas Whelan changed the date upon lawyers’ request, allowing an appeals court more time to rule on Hunter’s attempt to have the case dismissed. The appeals court entertains oral arguments Dec. 12.

The judge says he wants Hunter’s trial done before the March primary.

The 42-year-old lawmaker is charged with using campaign funds for personal expenses, ranging from groceries to family vacations. He is being challenged by former Congressman Darrell Issa, radio personality Carl DeMaio, both Republicans, and Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar.

The Associated Press

