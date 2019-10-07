Loading articles...

Toronto Public Health launches advertising campaign promoting vaccination

Screengrab/Youtube

Toronto’s public health agency has launched an advertising campaign aimed at convincing parents to vaccinate their kids.

Toronto Public Health says the campaign is focused on children’s perspectives.

The videos clock in at under a minute each and feature kids explaining why they get immunized and how they think vaccines work.

A few of them describe vaccines as working “like a shield,” while one says vaccines tell bodies to “fight the germs.”

The campaign is part of a renewed push from the agency to ensure all those eligible for immunization get vaccinated.

Dr. Eileen de Villa, the city’s medical officer of health, says the campaign uses a “lighthearted and creative approach to promote vaccines.”

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 6 minutes ago
WB QEW approaching Mississauga Rd. - right lane blocked due to a stalled vehicle.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 19 minutes ago
A boring week ahead for Meteorologists as high pressure dominates. The biggest dilemma will be "do I go with sunny…
Latest Weather
Read more