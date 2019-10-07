Loading articles...

Toronto police to release mental health and addictions strategy

Last Updated Oct 7, 2019 at 9:28 am EDT

Members of the Toronto Police Service are set to release their mental health and addictions strategy this morning at the start of Mental Illness Awareness Week.

It’s expected to outline the police service’s commitment to preserve the health and safety of both citizens and officers who may experience mental health and addiction issues.

Community experts and stakeholders have weighed in as the plan has been formulated over the past couple years.

Chief Mark Saunders, Toronto Police Services Board acting chair Uppala Chandrasekera and Empowerment Council’s executive director Jennifer Chambers will all be speaking at the press conference, being held at 10:30 a.m.

 

