Loading articles...

The Latest: GM-UAW talks take turn for worse

DETROIT — The Latest on the strike by General Motors workers (all times local):

10:25 a.m.

Contract talks aimed at ending a 21-day strike by the United Auto Workers against General Motors are taking a turn for the worse, hitting a big snag over product commitments for U.S. factories.

A new letter from UAW Vice-President Terry Dittes to workers casts doubt on whether there will be a quick settlement in the contract dispute, which sent 49,000 workers to the picket lines on Sept. 16, crippling GM’s factories.

Dittes’ letter says the union presented a proposal to the company Saturday. He said GM responded Sunday morning by reverting back to an offer that had been rejected and made few changes.

_____

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 14 minutes ago
WEEKEND TRAFFIC CLOSURE!! The Gardiner expressway from the 427 to the DVP will be CLOSED from Friday Oct 11th at mi…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:25 AM
A bit more sunshine in parts of the GTA as of 9:21am (Oct 7) Very pleasant week ahead. More wx details every 10minu…
Latest Weather
Read more