Swedish teen climate activist rallies crowd in South Dakota
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 7, 2019 7:37 pm EDT
While the crowd is sitting down and holding a moment of silence Greta Thunberg plays with a lady bug that landed on her at the Climate Change Rally and March, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 in Rapid City, S.D. (Adam Fondren/Rapid City Journal via AP)
RAPID CITY, S.D. — A 16-year-old environmental activist from Sweden is urging politicians at a South Dakota appearance to listen to indigenous people on climate change.
Greta Thunberg spoke at a rally Monday in Rapid City that attracted hundreds of people. She spoke out against the proposed path of the Keystone XL pipeline through South Dakota.
Also speaking was Tokata Iron Eyes, a 16-year-old from Pine Ridge who planned the rally and invited Thunberg to speak at the Pine Ridge and Standing Rock reservations. Thunberg plans to appear Tuesday on the North Dakota side of the Standing Rock Reservation.
A police spokesman tells the Rapid City Journal that up to 400 people attended the rally.
Thunberg travelled to the United States in August on a sailboat to promote her climate change campaign. She garnered international attention when she scolde d world leaders at the United Nations.
Information from: Rapid City Journal, http://www.rapidcityjournal.com