Star Mexican crooner's cremation halted in Miami over fight

MIAMI — The posthumous homecoming ceremony for crooner José José in his native Mexico is caught up in a family conflict over the singer’s remains that are still in Miami, where he lived for decades.

José Joel Sosa said on Monday that he and his sister halted their father’s cremation because they wanted the entire body for the Mexico City memorial service. His other daughter in Miami, Sarita Sosa, said José José wanted half of his ashes to stay in Florida and the other to go to Mexico.

Hundreds gathered Sunday for a wake in Miami.

Mexico’s consul general in Miami Jonathan Chait said officials anticipated half of the ashes to arrive in Mexico on Wednesday.

José Rómulo Sosa Ortiz was known for melancholic ballads. He died on Sept. 28 at age 71 .

The Associated Press

