Sri Lanka's president not running for reelection

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Sri Lanka’s president has opted not to seek a second term, as officials began accepting nominations Monday for next month’s election.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who served as defence chief under his brother and then-President Mahinda Rajapaksa, is considered the front-runner.

President Maithripala Sirisena, who likely would have had difficulty beating Rajapaksa, did not pay a mandatory deposit by a Sunday deadline. A record 41 aspirants paid deposits before the deadline.

Rajapaksa represents a breakaway party of Sirisena’s and has the loyalty of a majority from Sirisena’s party.

Rajapaksa’s main rival will be Sajith Premadasa, from the governing coalition. He is a son of former President Ranasinghe Premadasa, who was assassinated by the now-defeated Tamil Tiger rebels in 1993.

The Elections Commission opened a two-hour period for nominations Monday.

The Associated Press

