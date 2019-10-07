Loading articles...

Raptors, Kyle Lowry agree to 1-year, $31-million extension: report

Last Updated Oct 7, 2019 at 7:44 am EDT

Toronto Raptors' Kyle Lowry gestures THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

The Toronto Raptors have signed veteran guard Kyle Lowry to a one-year contract extension worth $31 million that will see him remain with the club through the end of the 2020-21 season, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting.

Lowry, 33, was entering this season on the final year of a three-year, $90-million contract.

Because of his status as an expiring deal, and his age, there was much speculation about Lowry’s future with the Raptors and now it would appear it’s extending for at least one more season.

At Raptors Media Day, Raptors president Masai Ujiri mentioned that Lowry had reached “legacy status” with the team because of his sustained level of excellence with the franchise that culminated in a Game 6 performance in the NBA Finals that helped Toronto win its first NBA championship last June.

And from a financial flexibility standpoint, a one-year deal makes a lot of sense because it still leaves the Raptors with potentially plenty of cap room in the summer of 2021 to chase after Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who will be an unrestricted free agent then.

Lowry is the longest serving Raptor, about to enter his eight season with the franchise and the promise of a ninth. In those seven seasons with Toronto he’s averaged 17.4 points, 7.1 assists and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 37.8 per cent from three-point range, becoming a five-time all-star in the process.

Toronto kicks off its pre-season schedule with a contest against the Houston Rockets in Tokyo, Japan on Tuesday at 6:00 a.m. ET. Unfortunately for those who would like to see Lowry play, however, he, along with centre Marc Gasol who is resting, is officially listed as out of the contest as he recovers from thumb surgery he had in July.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 9 minutes ago
update: HOV and three left lanes now blocked on the SB 404 south of Steeles.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:46 AM
As of 6:40am (Oct 7) still quite a bit of cloud but we’ll have some sunshine later on and overall a beauty Autumn 🍂 week (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more