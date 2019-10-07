Raptors, Kyle Lowry agree to 1-year, $31-million extension: report

The Toronto Raptors have signed veteran guard Kyle Lowry to a one-year contract extension worth $31 million that will see him remain with the club through the end of the 2020-21 season, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting.

Lowry, 33, was entering this season on the final year of a three-year, $90-million contract.

Because of his status as an expiring deal, and his age, there was much speculation about Lowry’s future with the Raptors and now it would appear it’s extending for at least one more season.

At Raptors Media Day, Raptors president Masai Ujiri mentioned that Lowry had reached “legacy status” with the team because of his sustained level of excellence with the franchise that culminated in a Game 6 performance in the NBA Finals that helped Toronto win its first NBA championship last June.

And from a financial flexibility standpoint, a one-year deal makes a lot of sense because it still leaves the Raptors with potentially plenty of cap room in the summer of 2021 to chase after Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who will be an unrestricted free agent then.

Lowry is the longest serving Raptor, about to enter his eight season with the franchise and the promise of a ninth. In those seven seasons with Toronto he’s averaged 17.4 points, 7.1 assists and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 37.8 per cent from three-point range, becoming a five-time all-star in the process.

Toronto kicks off its pre-season schedule with a contest against the Houston Rockets in Tokyo, Japan on Tuesday at 6:00 a.m. ET. Unfortunately for those who would like to see Lowry play, however, he, along with centre Marc Gasol who is resting, is officially listed as out of the contest as he recovers from thumb surgery he had in July.