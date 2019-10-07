Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Putin turns 67, takes birthday break in Siberian mountains
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 7, 2019 6:39 am EDT
In this undated photo released by Russian Presidential Press Service, Russian President Vladimir Putin stands on a hill in Siberia during a break from state affairs ahead of his birthday. Russian president chose the Siberian taiga forest to go on a hike ahead of his birthday on Oct. 7. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin has spent the weekend in southern Siberia’s mountains.
Photos and video released by the Kremlin on Monday showed Putin walking forested mountains in the Tuva region that borders Mongolia. Putin turned 67 on Monday.
Russia’s nature-loving, action-man president has visited the area several times over the past few years, walking up the mountains, fishing and swimming in the area’s pristine rivers and lakes.
The video broadcast by Russian television showed Putin walking up the slope and pausing to look at the Yenisei River below and the surrounding mountains.
Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, the region’s native, accompanied Putin on the trip.