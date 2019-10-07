Loading articles...

Protests in Bolivia over lithium deal with German company

LA PAZ, Bolivia — Demonstrators in Bolivia say they will intensify their protest demanding the government end a project with Germany’s privately owned ACI Systems to develop the Andean country’s lithium reserves at the Uyuni salt flat.

Some university students who joined the protest Monday set off sticks of dynamite in Bolivia’s Potosi province about 260 miles (420 kilometres) south of La Paz. But police did not report any arrests or injuries.

Residents are demanding an end to the deal, which seeks to build a factory for electric vehicle batteries and a lithium hydroxide plant. The government says it offers better royalties for the lithium-rich region.

Authorities say the protest is being stoked by members of the opposition ahead of Bolivia’s Oct. 20 presidential election. President Evo Morales is seeking his fourth term.

The Associated Press

