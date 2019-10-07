Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Prague moves to cancel partnership agreement with Beijing
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 7, 2019 7:28 am EDT
PRAGUE, Czech Republic — Prague’s City Hall has made a step to revoke its partnership agreement with the Chinese capital, a move that has angered China.
The Prague City Council agreed Monday to cancel the sister-city agreement with Beijing, which was signed three years ago. The cancellation still has to be approved by the City Assembly.
Mayor Zdenek Hrib has previously said Prague took the action because Beijing rejected a Czech request to remove a clause from the agreement that states that Prague supports the one-China principle, which does not recognize Taiwan.
Hrib said Prague wants to focus on cultural co-operation, not on politics.
In reaction to the Prague plan, China recently cancelled the tours of several Prague classical music ensembles and orchestras.
The Czech government recognizes the one-China principle.
The Associated Press
