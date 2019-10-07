Loading articles...

Police: Indian fire kills woman in Pakistan-held Kashmir

MUZAFFARABAD, Pakistan — A Pakistani police official says sniper fire by India killed a woman outside her home in the border village of Abbaspur, in Pakistan-held Kashmir.

Police chief Zulqarnain Chaudhry says the woman was killed on Sunday and that the fire came from the Indian sector, across the boundary in the disputed Himalayan region.

Although Pakistan and India often exchange fire in Kashmir, the latest incident took place as U.S. Senators Chris Van Hollen and Maggie Hassan, along with Ambassador Paul Jones, charge d’ affairs at the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad, were visiting Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan-controlled Kashmir.

Tensions in Kashmir, which is divided between Pakistan and India but claimed by both, have escalated since Aug. 5, when India downgraded the autonomy of Indian-administered Kashmir and imposed a lockdown.

The Associated Press

