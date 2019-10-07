Loading articles...

Pickup driver dies in head-on crash in construction zone

FAIRBANKS, Alaska — A pickup driver died in a head-on collision with a dump truck at a road construction site north of Fairbanks.

The driver died at Mile 6 Elliott Highway. The name and gender of the pickup driver were not immediately released.

Alaska State Troopers say both trucks were working on highway construction.

The half-ton pickup Saturday afternoon was moving up a hill in the construction area when it began to fishtail on roadway covered by fresh snow.

The driver lost control and crossed the centerline into the path of the dump truck. The heavier truck struck the pickup and both trucks came to a stop in the ditch in the northbound lane.

The pickup driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
EB QEW east of Third Line - left lane blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:25 AM
A bit more sunshine in parts of the GTA as of 9:21am (Oct 7) Very pleasant week ahead. More wx details every 10minu…
Latest Weather
Read more