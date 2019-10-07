Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Pickup driver dies in head-on crash in construction zone
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 7, 2019 11:40 am EDT
FAIRBANKS, Alaska — A pickup driver died in a head-on collision with a dump truck at a road construction site north of Fairbanks.
The driver died at Mile 6 Elliott Highway. The name and gender of the pickup driver were not immediately released.
Alaska State Troopers say both trucks were working on highway construction.
The half-ton pickup Saturday afternoon was moving up a hill in the construction area when it began to fishtail on roadway covered by fresh snow.
The driver lost control and crossed the centerline into the path of the dump truck. The heavier truck struck the pickup and both trucks came to a stop in the ditch in the northbound lane.
The pickup driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Associated Press
