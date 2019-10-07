Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
North Texas man points fake gun at police, shot dead
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 7, 2019 6:30 pm EDT
CARROLLTON, Texas — Police say officers fatally shot a 33-year-old North Texas man after he pointed a gun at them that was later found to be fake.
The shooting happened Saturday at a RaceTrac convenience store in the Dallas suburb of Carrollton. A police statement says officers responded to a report of a man armed with a gun passed out in his car.
Police say they repeatedly tried to awaken the man with a loudspeaker. After that failed, officers protecting themselves with ballistic shields approached, opened the car door and roused him.
Authorities say the man initially raised his hands and stepped from the car but then reached down, grabbed the gun and raised it toward officers, who shot him.
The man is identified as Christopher Massey of Allen, Texas.
The Associated Press
