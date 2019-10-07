Loading articles...

New York library exhibit to pay tribute to JD Salinger

NEW YORK — An upcoming exhibit at the New York Public Library will offer a look into the very private life of J.D. Salinger.

From Oct. 18 to Jan 20, 2020, the library will show materials ranging from family photographs to letters to the original typescript for his classic “The Catcher in the Rye.” The exhibit is called “J.D. Salinger” and was organized by the library in partnership with the author’s widow, Colleen Salinger, and son, Matt Salinger.

Matt Salinger said he plans to release his father’s unpublished writings at some point, but the library will not be showing any unpublished material.

In a statement Monday, Matt Salinger said that he hopes the exhibit will lift “the veil a bit” on his famous father.

The Associated Press

