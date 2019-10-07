Most actively traded companies on the TSX

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (16,421.82, down 27.53 points)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Health care. Down 34 cents, or 5.82 per cent, to $5.50 on 7.3 million shares.

Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Energy. Up 10 cents, or 1.69 per cent, to $6.01 on 6 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up two cents, or 0.04 per cent, to $46.35 on 4.7 million shares.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSX:FM). Materials. Down five cents, or 0.52 per cent, to $9.62 on 4.1 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financials. Down six cents, or 0.26 per cent, to $23.42 on 4 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Down eight cents, or 4.47 per cent, to $1.17 on 3.9 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Up two cents to $11.40. The largest pension fund in Norway has removed four Canadian energy names from its investment list and says it will no longer put money in companies that derive more than five per cent of their revenue from the oilsands. KLP says it sold US$58 million worth of stocks and bonds as it reduces its tolerance threshold for companies with interests in the oilsands from 30 per cent to five per cent, matching its limit for coal investments. The fund says it will now exclude Calgary-based Cenovus Energy Inc., Suncor Energy Inc., Imperial Oil Ltd. and Husky Energy Inc. from investment consideration, along with Russia-based Tatneft PAO.

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSX:MDI). Up 14 cents or 2.2 per cent to $6.46. Major Drilling Group International Inc. has signed a deal to acquire Norex Drilling Ltd., a family-owned drilling company based in Timmins, Ont., for $19.7 million in cash and stock. Under the deal, Major Drilling has agreed to pay $15.2 million in cash on closing of the deal and $2.0 million in Major Drilling shares, valued on the closing of the transaction. The agreement also includes $2.5 million payable in cash following the third anniversary of closing. Major Drilling is expected to keep Norex’s 120 employees, including its management team as well as its drillers and other personnel.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2019.

The Canadian Press