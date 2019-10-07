Loading articles...

Mississippi 15-week abortion ban going to US appeals judges

NEW ORLEANS — Three judges from a conservative federal appeals court are set to hear arguments over a Mississippi law that would ban most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

After Republican Gov. Phil Bryant signed the law in 2018, the state’s only abortion clinic immediately sued and U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves blocked the law from taking effect.

Reeves wrote that it “unequivocally” violates women’s constitutional rights because it bans abortion weeks before viability.

A panel from the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans is hearing arguments Monday. The court handles cases from Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas.

Louisiana passed a 15-week abortion ban in 2018, but it becomes law only if a federal court upholds the Mississippi law.

The Mississippi clinic says it does abortions through 16 weeks of pregnancy.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 9 minutes ago
All your major routes looking good right now! Significant overnight ramp closures: EB 401 ramp to Allen Rd CLOSED.…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 12:35 PM
There's something for everyone today. We have rain, sun and clouds in the forecast for the #GTA Meteorologist…
Latest Weather
Read more