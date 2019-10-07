Loading articles...

Michelle Obama's next book is a companion to 'Becoming'

FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2018 file photo, former first lady Michelle Obama speaks to the crowd as she presents her anticipated memoir "Becoming" during her book tour stop in Washington. Obama’s first book since “Becoming” is more about her readers than about herself. “Becoming: A Guided Journal for Discovering Your Voice” will be published Nov. 19, 2019, by Clarkson Potter, an imprint of Penguin Random House. The new release was announced Monday, Oct. 7 and is a companion to her multimillion-selling “Becoming,” which came out last November. It features an introduction by the former first lady and quotations and questions related to her memoir and is designed to help readers tell their own stories. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

NEW YORK — Michelle Obama’s first book since “Becoming” is more about her readers than about herself.

“Becoming: A Guided Journal for Discovering Your Voice” will be published Nov. 19 by Clarkson Potter, an imprint of Penguin Random House. The new release was announced Monday and is a companion to her multimillion-selling “Becoming,” which came out last November. It features an introduction by the former first lady and quotations and questions related to her memoir. It is designed to help readers tell their own stories.

In the new book’s introduction, Obama writes that she hopes the journal will encourage people to write down their “experiences, thoughts, and feelings, in all their imperfections, and without judgment.”

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 42 minutes ago
Danforth from Castlefrank to Broadview is closed for the Climate Change protest. Heavy delays in the area.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 11 minutes ago
A bit more sunshine in parts of the GTA as of 9:21am (Oct 7) Very pleasant week ahead. More wx details every 10minu…
Latest Weather
Read more