Michelle Obama's next book is a companion to 'Becoming'
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 7, 2019 9:18 am EDT
NEW YORK — Michelle Obama’s first book since “Becoming” is more about her readers than about herself.
“Becoming: A Guided Journal for Discovering Your Voice” will be published Nov. 19 by Clarkson Potter, an imprint of Penguin Random House. The new release was announced Monday and is a companion to her multimillion-selling “Becoming,” which came out last November. It features an introduction by the former first lady and quotations and questions related to her memoir. It is designed to help readers tell their own stories.
In the new book’s introduction, Obama writes that she hopes the journal will encourage people to write down their “experiences, thoughts, and feelings, in all their imperfections, and without judgment.”