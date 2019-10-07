Loading articles...

Met Opera starts regular Sunday matinees, breaking tradition

FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2014, file photo, pedestrians make their way in front of the Metropolitan Opera house at New York's Lincoln Center. On Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, the Metropolitan Opera began regular Sunday afternoon staged performances for the first time in its 136-year-history with Puccini's `Turandot,’ an effort to boost ticket sales and revenue. As part of new union contracts, the Met can present up to 17 Sunday matinees this season. The company thinks Sunday afternoons will sell better than Monday nights. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

NEW YORK — The Metropolitan Opera began regular Sunday-afternoon staged performances for the first time in its 136-year history with Puccini’s “Turandot” in an effort to boost ticket sales and revenue.

Some in the audience wore tuxedos and evening gowns, others wore jeans and sneakers. There was even a man wearing a black sleeveless shirt and blue suede cowboy boots.

As part of new union contracts, the Met has the right to present up to 17 Sunday matinees this season and 27 in 2020-21.

The company believes Sunday afternoons will sell better than Monday nights.

The Met has long presented seven performances a week from fall through spring: evenings from Monday through Saturday, plus a Saturday matinee.

Ronald Blum, The Associated Press

