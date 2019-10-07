Loading articles...

Manitoba's government wants to put off court challenge over wage freeze

Manitoba Finance Minister Scott Fielding announces more than $150 million maintenance and repair to the Manitoba Legislature in Winnipeg Friday, March 15, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is asking a judge to shelve a court challenge over its public-sector wage freeze.

Unions representing 110,000 public-sector workers have been fighting a wage freeze the Progressive Conservative government imposed in 2017.

The labour groups say the freeze violates their charter right to collective bargaining, and the court case is scheduled for next month.

The government has filed a request with the Court of Queen’s Bench to adjourn the case, saying it is making changes to the bill that imposes the wage freeze.

Finance Minister Scott Fielding says the changes make contract talks more flexible and address some of the concerns the unions have raised.

But the Manitoba Federation of Labour says the changes do not go far enough and the court challenge must continue.

The Canadian Press

