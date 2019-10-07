Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Little Rock mayor proposes schools regain local control
by Andrew Demillo, The Associated Press
Posted Oct 7, 2019 1:53 pm EDT
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The mayor of Little Rock, Arkansas, is proposing returning local control to the city’s schools after a state plan to only grant limited authority drew complaints that the district could revert to a racially divided, “separate but equal” system.
Mayor Frank Scott on Monday proposed forming a temporary school board appointed by the city and state to run the district from January until November 2020, when a local board would be elected. Arkansas has been in control of the 23,000-student district since January 2015, when the district was taken over because of low test scores at several schools.
The board last month approved a plan to return only limited local control to the district, with a local board elected in November 2020.
Scott detailed the proposal three days before the state board is taking up a plan to end the local teachers union’s bargaining power.