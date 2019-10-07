Loading articles...

Lawyer: Frenchman with ties to Epstein will talk

PARIS — A lawyer says French modeling agent Jean-Luc Brunel, once a frequent companion of the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, is available to talk to judicial officials.

Brunel’s lawyer, Corinne Dreyfus-Schmidt, said Monday that her client has notified the Paris prosecutor’s office that he’s at the disposition of judicial officials. He did so before French officials opened a full investigation into the Epstein case. Previously Brunel’s whereabouts had been a mystery.

Epstein killed himself Aug. 10 in a Manhattan jail while awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges.

The Paris prosecutor’s office opened a preliminary investigation in August into any possible Epstein victims in its territory and Brunel is of potential interest to investigators. In September, police searched Karin Models, which Brunel founded.

Dreyfus-Schmidt said Brunel “firmly contests accusations in the press” and “will reserve his statements for justice officials.”

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 30 minutes ago
Bloor has reopened between Castle Frank and Broadview.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:25 AM
A bit more sunshine in parts of the GTA as of 9:21am (Oct 7) Very pleasant week ahead. More wx details every 10minu…
Latest Weather
Read more