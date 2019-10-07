Loading articles...

Kosovo opposition wins snap polls against ex-war commanders

Albin Kurti, second right, leader of Self-Determination Movement (Vetevendosje), addresses a celebrating crowd gathered after winning the parliamentary elections in Kosovo capital Pristina early Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Two Kosovo opposition parties emerged as the top-vote getters in Sunday's snap election of a new parliament held amid calls for leaders to resume dialogue with Serbia over normalizing ties. Self-Determination supporters took to the streets to celebrate. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)

PRISTINA, Kosovo — Kosovo’s opposition parties have won a snap election, overcoming the former independence fighters who have governed the country since its war 20 years ago.

With 96% of the votes counted Monday the left-wing Determination Movement Party, or LVV, has 26% of the votes, one percentage point more than the conservative Democratic League of Kosovo, or LDK, also formerly in opposition.

Sunday’s election was held amid calls for leaders to resume dialogue with Serbia over normalizing ties, stalled since the previous government set a 100% tariff on Serb goods.

Self-Determination leader Albin Kurti now needs to form a governing coalition. He has not said how he will resolve the issue of talks with Serbia.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008. It is recognized by more than 100 countries but not by Belgrade.

The Associated Press


Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 13 minutes ago
NB 400 currently blocked north of Aurora Road because of a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:07 AM
We are in for a lovely week for the most part for #Toronto GTA as we head toward the Thanksgiving long weekend. Tun…
Latest Weather
Read more