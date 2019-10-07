Loading articles...

Jurors at impasse in trial of ex-cop who shot naked man

ATLANTA — Jurors in an Atlanta-area community say they are deadlocked on some of the charges against a former police officer who fatally shot an unarmed, naked black man.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports jurors in DeKalb County sent the judge a note Monday saying they have decided some charges but deadlocked on others.

Superior Court Judge LaTisha Dear Jackson instructed jurors to continue keep deliberating Tuesday.

Robert “Chip” Olsen is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, violation of oath of office and making a false statement in the 2015 death of 26-year-old Anthony Hill. Hill was an Air Force veteran who had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and PTSD.

Olsen was responding to a report of a naked man behaving erratically outside an Atlanta-area apartment complex when he shot Hill.

The Associated Press

