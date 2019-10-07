Loading articles...

Judge clears record of man jailed for missing jury duty

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Florida man who spent 10 days in jail after he overslept and missed jury duty has had his record cleared and is no longer on probation.

News outlets report that Palm Beach County Circuit Judge John Kastrenakes rescinded the contempt finding against 21-year-old Deandre Somerville on Monday, saying Somerville has been apologetic and “totally rehabilitated.”

Somerville served his 10-day jail sentence last month . Kastrenakes had also initially sentenced him to 12 months of probation and ordered him to perform 150 hours of community service. On Friday, the judge reduced those terms to three months of probation and 30 hours of community service.

Three days later, Kastrenakes vacated the probation sentence entirely.

Somerville says he overslept for jury service in August and headed straight to his job in an afterschool program.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 8 minutes ago
The WB 401 ramp to Dixie is blocked, due to a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:49 PM
A boring week ahead for Meteorologists as high pressure dominates. The biggest dilemma will be "do I go with sunny…
Latest Weather
Read more