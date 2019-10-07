Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Johnson battles to surmount EU opposition to Brexit plan
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 7, 2019 5:32 am EDT
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street to attend Parliament in London, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. The U.K. offered the European Union a proposed last-minute Brexit deal on Wednesday that it said represents a realistic compromise for both sides, as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged the bloc to hold "rapid negotiations towards a solution" after years of wrangling. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is making phone calls to other European Union leaders as he tries to overcome opposition to his Brexit deal.
The EU has responded coolly to a U.K. plan to maintain an open Irish border after Britain leaves the 28-nation bloc. Both sides have agreed there must be no checks or infrastructure along the border between EU member Ireland and the U.K.’s Northern Ireland. Under the U.K. plan there would be customs checks, but Britain says they could be conducted away from the border.
French President Emmanuel Macron has said the EU will decide by the end of the week whether an amicable divorce deal is possible.
Johnson is urging the bloc to compromise and says Britain will leave the EU on the scheduled date of Oct. 31, with or without a deal.