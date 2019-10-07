Loading articles...

Israeli officials wrap up Netanyahu's pre-indictment hearing

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the swearing-in of the new Israel's parliament in Jerusalem, Thursday., Oct. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

JERUSALEM — Israel’s state prosecutors and Benjamin Netanyahu’s lawyers are wrapping up the pre-indictment hearing over a slew of corruption allegations against the prime minister.

Netanyahu’s lawyers arrived at the Justice Ministry in Jerusalem on Monday for the fourth and final day of the proceedings. They’re meeting with Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit and his team to appeal the cases against Netanyahu be dropped.

Mandelblit has recommended that Netanyahu be indicted for fraud, breach of trust and bribery in three separate cases that have dogged the long-serving premier. The hearing is the final step before the attorney general decides whether to issue a formal indictment.

The legal woes come as Netanyahu is fighting for political survival, with the country’s unprecedented second election of the year failing to provide him with a clear victory.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 8 minutes ago
NB 400 currently blocked north of Aurora Road because of a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:07 AM
We are in for a lovely week for the most part for #Toronto GTA as we head toward the Thanksgiving long weekend. Tun…
Latest Weather
Read more