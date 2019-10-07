Loading articles...

President's Choice Lower Iron milk based powdered infant formula recalled

Loblaw Companies Ltd issues a recall for its President's Choice brand Lower Iron milk-based powdered infant formula, Oct. 7, 2019. HANDOUT/Health Canada

Loblaw Companies Ltd, is recalling its President’s Choice brand Lower Iron milk-based powdered infant formula due to possible contamination by Cronobacter bacteria.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the product was sold in stores across the country in 900 gram packages with a best before date of Aug. 29, 2021.

The agency says no illnesses have been linked to the product.

It notes that while Cronobacter is not commonly linked to human illness, in rare cases it can cause serious or even fatal infections.

|||
Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 9 minutes ago
WB 401 approaching Neilson collectors, one lane is blocked with a collision. AND SB 400 approaching King road, ther…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:07 AM
We are in for a lovely week for the most part for #Toronto GTA as we head toward the Thanksgiving long weekend. Tun…
Latest Weather
Read more