Incoming top EU diplomat commits to save Iran nuclear deal

Nominated European foreign policy chief Josep Borrell pauses before answering a question during his hearing at the European Parliament in Brussels, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

BRUSSELS — The Spaniard set to become the European Union’s point-man in Iran says the 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran must be preserved.

During a parliamentary confirmation hearing to become the next EU foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell said Monday that “we have to keep this agreement alive in order to defend our interests, our security and avoid something worse.”

Borrell, who is currently foreign minister in Spain’s caretaker government and set to take over in Brussels from Federica Mogherini on Nov. 1, says “the political unity of the Europeans will be crucial” in keeping the agreement going.

The pact has been on life support since President Donald Trump pulled America out last year, triggering U.S. sanctions and Iranian threats to abandon it.

