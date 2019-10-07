Loading articles...

HSBC reported to plan 10,000 job cuts globally

LONDON — British labour union Unite has expressed dismay over reports that the bank HSBC will slash 10,000 jobs worldwide.

HSBC declined to comment Monday on a Financial Times report that interim chief Noel Quinn plans to seek immediate saving across the group. The newspaper described the cuts as an attempt to rein in costs by reducing its headcount among a staff of about 238,00.

The bank has already eliminated some 4,700 jobs as it grapples with Brexit uncertainty and global trade squabbles.

Dominic Hook, a Unite national officer, says “these stories of massive job losses require a comprehensive response by HSBC in order to reassure the workforce. This is a highly inappropriate way for staff to learn about any possible changes within the business.”

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 14 minutes ago
update: HOV and three left lanes now blocked on the SB 404 south of Steeles.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:46 AM
As of 6:40am (Oct 7) still quite a bit of cloud but we’ll have some sunshine later on and overall a beauty Autumn 🍂 week (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more