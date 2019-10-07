Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
HSBC reported to plan 10,000 job cuts globally
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 7, 2019 7:02 am EDT
LONDON — British labour union Unite has expressed dismay over reports that the bank HSBC will slash 10,000 jobs worldwide.
HSBC declined to comment Monday on a Financial Times report that interim chief Noel Quinn plans to seek immediate saving across the group. The newspaper described the cuts as an attempt to rein in costs by reducing its headcount among a staff of about 238,00.
The bank has already eliminated some 4,700 jobs as it grapples with Brexit uncertainty and global trade squabbles.
Dominic Hook, a Unite national officer, says “these stories of massive job losses require a comprehensive response by HSBC in order to reassure the workforce. This is a highly inappropriate way for staff to learn about any possible changes within the business.”
The Associated Press
