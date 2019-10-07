Loading articles...

Hong Kong stock exchange drops bid to buy London exchange

HONG KONG — The Hong Kong stock exchange is dropping a bid to buy its London counterpart following opposition from the European exchange’s management.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. said Tuesday it was “unable to engage” with the London exchange’s management on the deal.

The offer would have created a $70 billion company. But the London exchange cited “lack of strategic merit” and concerns about the Chinese government’s influence over the Hong Kong exchange.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 09:33 PM
The WB 401 ramp to Dixie is blocked, due to a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:49 PM
A boring week ahead for Meteorologists as high pressure dominates. The biggest dilemma will be "do I go with sunny…
Latest Weather
Read more