Loading articles...

Historic slave trading site up for sale in northern Virginia

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A northern Virginia row house that once housed one of the nation’s largest slave-trading businesses is up for sale.

The Northern Virginia Urban League owns the home in Old Town Alexandria and operates it as a museum called Freedom House.

News outlets report the league put the building up for sale to shed the financial burden of operating a lightly attended museum in an old building with high maintenance costs.

City officials say they’d prefer the building not be sold to a private entity, but that Alexandria is not in position to take over the museum’s operation.

Slave traders used the building as a holding pen for several decades in the 19th century to keep slaves arriving through the city’s port until they were sold into the Deep South.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
UPDATE: NB Bayview app. Pottery - right lane remains closed. SB Bayview south of Pottery - left lane blocked by emergency crews.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 26 minutes ago
It's a good time to buy some new sunglasses. Current cloud clearing this evening. Then #Toronto is in for a prolong…
Latest Weather
Read more