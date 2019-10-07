Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Historic slave trading site up for sale in northern Virginia
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 7, 2019 3:20 pm EDT
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A northern Virginia row house that once housed one of the nation’s largest slave-trading businesses is up for sale.
The Northern Virginia Urban League owns the home in Old Town Alexandria and operates it as a museum called Freedom House.
News outlets report the league put the building up for sale to shed the financial burden of operating a lightly attended museum in an old building with high maintenance costs.
City officials say they’d prefer the building not be sold to a private entity, but that Alexandria is not in position to take over the museum’s operation.
Slave traders used the building as a holding pen for several decades in the 19th century to keep slaves arriving through the city’s port until they were sold into the Deep South.
The Associated Press
