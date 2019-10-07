Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Historic McKinley collection donated to Statehouse museum
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 7, 2019 2:01 am EDT
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A collection of historic photographs and political items related to former President William McKinley has been donated to an Ohio museum.
The Ohio Statehouse Museum Education Center says the items being added to its collection were donated by Mary DeGenaro (dee’-juh-NAYR’-oh). The former Ohio Supreme Court justice says they were part of a collection owned by her family.
A statement by DeGenaro said she’s thrilled Ohioans will be able to see the items at the Statehouse, where the Republican McKinley served as governor.
Besides photographs and papers, the collection includes platters and dishes related to McKinley. One of the items is a photograph of McKinley in a carriage in Niagara Falls, New York, just over an hour before an assassin shot him Sept. 6, 1901. He died eight days later.
The Associated Press
