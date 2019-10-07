Loading articles...

Greens remove candidate over social media posts about abortion

Last Updated Oct 7, 2019 at 4:58 pm EDT

Green Party of Canada leader Elizabeth May, left, speaks with Toronto area candidate Annamie Paul during a fireside chat about the climate in Toronto Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019.The politically charged issue of abortion has been getting renewed attention ahead of the federal election campaign, even though party leaders are saying they have no plans to reopen the debate. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

The Green party has tossed a candidate over social media postings about abortion.

Marthe Lepine was removed as the party’s candidate for Glengarry-Prescott-Russell in eastern Ontario.

A party spokesman said Lepine doesn’t support the party’s values of fighting for access to timely, safe and legal abortions.

The issue has flared up several times for the Greens in this election including at least one other candidate who expressed opposition to a woman’s right to choose.

Leader Elizabeth May also told the CBC she would not whip votes or try to prevent anyone in her caucus from putting forward legislation on abortion, despite personally believing women should have access to safe and legal abortions.

The party later clarified that all candidates running under the Green banner are required to support abortion rights.

