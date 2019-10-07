Loading articles...

GOP Sen. Portman: Trump wrong to ask Ukraine, China for help

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Sen. Rob Portman became the fourth Republican senator to break ranks by criticizing President Donald Trump for seeking help from foreign governments to investigate a political rival.

After attending an event in Columbus on Monday, Portman said that Trump asking Ukraine and China to investigate former Vice-President Joe Biden and his son Hunter was “not appropriate.”

He added, however, that he does not “view it as an impeachable offence” and believes the House “rushed to impeachment assuming certain things.”

The Columbus Dispatch reports three other Republican senators, Mitt Romney of Utah, Ben Sasse of Nevada and Susan Collins of Maine have criticized the president’s comments about China, which further fueled an impeachment inquiry in the U.S. House.

Trump praised Portman five days ago, saying “nobody was more honourable.”

The Associated Press

