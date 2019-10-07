Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
French government admits security breach in police attack
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 7, 2019 6:46 am EDT
French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner, center, and Paris police prefect Didier Lallement, second right, leave the Paris police headquarters, Thursday, Oct.3, 2019 in Paris. An employee armed with a knife attacked officers inside Paris police headquarters Thursday, killing at least four before he was fatally shot, a French police union official said. (AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu)
PARIS — France’s interior minister has acknowledged that there was a breach in security that failed to detect signs of radicalization of a police employee who killed four people inside Paris police headquarters.
Christophe Castaner told France Inter radio Monday the attacker had previously “justified” the deadly 2015 Islamic extremist attack on satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo in front of his colleagues, but no written report was made at the time.
An internal investigation has been launched, in addition to the judicial investigation.
The longtime police employee stabbed four colleagues to death Thursday before he was shot and killed.
The counterterrorism prosecutor said the attacker was likely in contact with members of an ultra-conservative Islamic movement.
His wife was released from police custody Sunday without any charges, Castaner said.