Extinction Rebellion group blocks access to major bridge in Halifax
by The Canadian Press
Posted Oct 7, 2019 8:59 am EDT
Members of Extinction Rebellion, protesting issues related to climate change, gather at the Angus L. Macdonald Bridge in Dartmouth, N.S. on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. The bridge was closed to all traffic in early morning rush hour. Protests are expected in other Canadian cities including Burrard Street Bridge in Vancouver and Prince Edward Viaduct in Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
HALIFAX — The group Extinction Rebellion is blocking the Macdonald bridge between Halifax and Dartmouth today, one of a number of actions planned across the country.
Halifax Police spokesman Const. John MacLeod says fewer than 100 protesters are blocking access on the Dartmouth side of the bridge and police have closed the bridge to all traffic including bicycles and pedestrians.
Members of the group, which is seeking action on climate change, usually sit or lie down in front of traffic until they are arrested and taken away by police officers.
MacLeod wouldn’t say how long police would allow protesters to remain on the bridge.
Public transit has rerouted traffic over the second harbour bridge — the MacKay — into Halifax.
About 40,000 vehicles use the Macdonald bridge daily along with about 1,200 people who bike or walk across the span.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2019.