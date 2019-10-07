Despite fall, former President Carter helps build home

NASHVILLE — With a bandage above his left eye and a large, red welt below it, former President Jimmy Carter has met with a cheering crowd while preparing to help build a home with Habitat for Humanity in Nashville.

Speaking to several hundred volunteers before the build on Monday, Carter led a morning devotion. He made the appearance one day after he fell at home on Sunday, requiring 14 stiches.

The 95-year-old walked slowly across the uneven, muddy ground. Once seated, he spoke in a clear voice, telling the crowd God grants them the freedom to choose what type of person they want to be.

Carter and former first Lady Rosalynn Carter are participating in their 36th building project with the Christian housing organization.

Travis Loller, The Associated Press