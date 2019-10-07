Climate change protest expected to block Bloor Street Viaduct

A two-week global protest to bring attention to climate change started this weekend in Europe will be making its way to Toronto.

An environmental group called “Extinction Rebellion” is planning on shutting down a major bridge during morning rush hour Monday.

Protesters will be lying down in traffic lines on the Bloor Street Viaduct to show that major disruptions are inevitable if society fails to act on climate change.

It’s expected to begin just after 8 a.m. and there’s no word on how long the protest could last.

A release from the group says they also will be filing a notice of demonstration with Toronto police.

Around 1,000 people blocked the Grosser Stern, a traffic circle in the middle of the German capital’s Tiergarten park dominated by the landmark Victory Column, in a protest that started in the early hours Monday.

Members of Extinction Rebellion have also set up a camp outside Chancellor Angela Merkel’s office, reflecting dissatisfaction with a climate policy package drawn up last month by her government, ahead of what it called an “international rebellion” starting Monday. It says protests are planned in 60 cities worldwide.

In Amsterdam, hundreds of demonstrators blocked a major road outside the Rijksmuseum, one of the city’s most popular tourist draws, and set up tents.

The demonstration went ahead despite the city banning activists from gathering on the road. The protesters ignored police calls for them to move to a nearby square.

Back in April, members of the group blocked several London roads and bridges during 10 days of action designed to alert the public and politicians to the “climate emergency.”

Extinction Rebellion wants to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2025.