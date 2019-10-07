Loading articles...

B.C. man pleads not guilty in stabbing death of girl at high school

NEW WESTMINSTER, B.C. — A man accused of killing a 13-year-old student and wounding another in a British Columbia high school has pleaded not guilty to the crimes.

Gabriel Klein is accused of stabbed Letisha Reimer to death and injuring a second girl at their high school in Abbotsford on Nov. 1, 2016.

Crown lawyer Rob Macgowan has told B.C. Supreme Court judge that an autopsy revealed Reimer died of 14 stab wounds.

He says the other girl, whose name is under a publication ban, suffered four stab wounds, including to her right eyelid and chest, leading to a collapsed lung.

The court was shown a graphic video taken by a student from the third floor overlooking the school’s rotunda, where a man is seen repeatedly stabbing a screaming girl on the floor.

Klein had been held at the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital in Coquitlam since the death, but a B.C. Review board found him mentally fit to stand trial on the charges in January.

The Canadian Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 28 minutes ago
CLEAR: WB 401 at Hurontario collectors.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 21 minutes ago
It's a good time to buy some new sunglasses. Current cloud clearing this evening. Then #Toronto is in for a prolong…
Latest Weather
Read more