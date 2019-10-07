Loading articles...

Alaska regents delay considering consolidation plan

FAIRBANKS, Alaska — The University of Alaska Board of Regents has voted to delay consideration of consolidation into a single accredited university until one of its institutions can secure accreditation in 2021.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports it was a step back from what some considered to be a fast-track to consolidation in the face of budget cuts.

It came as some House majority members called on university leaders to preserve athletic programs at the University of Alaska Anchorage and University of Alaska Fairbanks.

The board at its meeting Monday also suspended a statewide academic program review until regents can consult with chancellors and the system’s president on options.

Recently, the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities warned university leaders to improve governance, communication and decision-making processes to adhere to accreditation standards.

